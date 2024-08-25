Israel launches air strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah’s drone and missile strike

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday launched a series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah’s rocket launchers and military sites in response to the Iran-backed militant group’s drone and missile attack.

The Israeli air strikes, involving over 100 Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets, came in response to Hezbollah’s large scale attacks, which the group claims is retaliation to the Israeli military’s assassination of its top commander Fraud Shukr in July.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s armed wing, stated that it had successfully completed what it called “the first phase of its operation”.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the Islamic Resistance targeted Israeli barracks and sites, facilitating the passage of drones deep into Israeli territory.

“Over 320 rockets have been fired at Israeli military positions, including key bases in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights,” the NNA stated in a release.

The sites targeted by Hezbollah include Meron Base, Neve Ziv Bunker, and several military installations in the Golan Heights, among others.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, declared an emergency situation across the country for the next 48 hours. The escalation also resulted in the temporary suspension of flights at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport but they resumed once the attack was over.

Addressing a press conference, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that Israel’s military is actively working to thwart Hezbollah’s attacks, stating, “We are removing threats to the Israeli home front.”

He added that Israel’s air defense systems, navy ships, and air force planes are engaged in identifying and intercepting threats from Hezbollah, while continuing to strike targets in southern Lebanon.

As the tension continues to mount in West Asia, the United States have reaffirmed its commitment to Israel’s protection and reiterated its support to Jewish nation’s right to defend itself.