Israel-Iran tension: Air India issues advisory, diverts & returns flights amid safety concerns

Air India on Friday announced flight diversions and returns for several international routes due to airspace closures over the escalation in regional tensions between Iran and Israel.
In an advisory, posted on X, Air India said,” Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin:
AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna
AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah
AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai
AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai
AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai
AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi
AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan
AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah
AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt
AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi.”
Air India said it regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen disruption, adding that they are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers.
”Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations,” the air carrier said.
Air India advised all its passengers to check their flight status here http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html
Israel today launched unprecedented strikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear program and senior military leaders in an attack in which General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, was killed. The attack may have cascading implications, leading the Middle East into fresh uncertainty, increasing the risk of a regional war.
