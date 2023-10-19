Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for strict observance of intl. humanitarian law

India on Thursday expressed serious concern over the civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the humanitarian situation in the region while calling for the strict observance of the international humanitarian law.

”You would have seen the comments, the tweets as well as statements from the Prime Minister…we have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel. The international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As regards palestine, we have reiterated our long-standing position of advocating the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with israel,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said India has been supporting Palestine and Palestinian refugees through significant contributions to the UN relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). A total of $29.53 million has been contributed to UNRWA between 2002-2023. The Indian annual contribution to UNRWA was increased from $1.25 million to $5 million in 2018. India has pledged an annual contribution of $5 million for the next two years, he added.

The spokesperson’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock over the massive loss of lives in the blast at a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday and said those responsible for the incident must be held accountable.

Giving details about ”operation Ajay” to bring back Indians from Israel, he said so far nearly 1200 people have been flown back from the Jewish nation, including 18 Nepalese nationals. ”We are closely monitoring the situation (in the region)… we will plan more flights depending on the demand,” he added.

The spokesperson said there were four Indians in Gaza but the situation was not conducive for an evacuation at the moment. On whether there was any Indian casualty in the conflict, he said there was no report to this effect. One woman was injured and her condition was now stated to be stable.