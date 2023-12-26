Israel Embassy ‘blast’: Delhi police finds ‘abusive’ letter addressed to Israeli ambassador

The Delhi Police has recovered a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador during its investigation into a “bomb blast” call near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

While the exact content of the letter has not been made public yet, it reportedly used “abusive” language against the ambassador.

Delhi police recieved a PCR call informing about an explosion-type sound at 5:53 pm today. A team of bomb disposal unit, dog squad along with forensic experts and other police personnel rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.

However, they didn’t find any explosives from the location. Police said that after examining the spot, the experts have lifted exhibits and sent them for forensic examination.

“Today at 5:53 pm, a PCR call was received conveying the information that a loud sound was heard from the back side of the Israel Embassy. Considering the sensitivity of the location and the mention of explosion-type sound, senior officers rushed to the location. In close follow-up, the dog squad, crime team and BDS team of Delhi Police reached the spot where the alleged sound of the explosion was reported to have been heard,” the Delhi police said in a statement.

“The area was cordoned off and subjected to a thorough search. The experts have examined the spot and lifted exhibits that may have evidentiary relevance, the same are being sent for forensic examination. Further enquiry is in progress,” the statement further added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Ambassador of Israel to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar said that an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy around 5 pm and all the diplomats and staff are unharmed.

“This is evening several minutes after 5, an explosion occurred in close proximity of the Embassy. All our diplomats and workers are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with local Delhi security and they will investigate the matter further,” he said.

According to news agency ANI, eyewitnesses said that they also heard the blast which sounded more like a tyre burst. A further investigation into the incident is underway.