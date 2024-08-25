Israel calls for international support after Hezbollah launches large scale drone and missile attacks

Israel has called on the international community to back its efforts in defending against what it describes as “the Iranian axis of evil” and its proxy organizations, especially Hezbollah.

Shortly after Hezbollah launched a large-scale drone and missile attacks on Israel, Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Sunday addressed dozens of his counterparts around the world, urging them to support Israel following a series of preemptive strikes against the Lebanese militant group.

According to a statement by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Katz informed his counterparts that the Israeli military launched airstrikes after identifying a large-scale planned attack by Hezbollah involving missiles and drones targeting Israeli territory.

The foreign minister emphasised that the strikes were carried out to prevent this attack and protect Israeli citizens.

In his appeal, Katz highlighted the broader context of Israel’s actions, framing them as part of a larger struggle against what he referred to as the “Iranian axis of evil”.

He reiterated that Iran’s goal, through its proxy Hezbollah, is to bring about Israel’s destruction.

“Israel does not seek an all-out war and will act according to developments on the ground,” Katz assured, emphasising that the country’s actions are purely defensive.

The escalation comes as ceasefire talks with Hamas continue, raising concerns over a potential broader conflict in the region.

Katz stressed that global support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Iranian-backed threats is now more crucial than ever.