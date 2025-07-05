Isn’t it enough for Kerala CM Vijayan to go to a govt hospital: K Surendran on his US visit

A day after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for the United States for medical treatment, BJP Kerala unit former president K Surendran asked isn’t it enough for the chief minister to go to a government hospital in the state for the treatment for his ailments.

He said Chief Minister Vijayan who had stated that not only the poor but also the rich go to government hospitals in Kerala for treatment , went to America for treatment within 48 hours of that statement

Speaking after inaugurating the BJP’s march to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, Surendran said that the chief minister’s trip to America for treatment at a time when the health sector in the state is in a terrible situation and ordinary patients and their families are rushing for treatment is a challenge to the people.

There are not enough medicines and surgical equipment at the government hospitals in the state, he said. When Kerala is in turmoil like this, without any responsibility the chief minister has left for America , Surendran said

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sharply criticized the Health Minister for the ‘collapse’ of the health department .

Chennithala has accused Veena George of being an incompetent minister and of committing serious lapses in the health sector.

Chennithala said the Chief Minister went to America without telling anyone. “The Chief Minister should have gone to America after ensuring treatment of ordinary people. Ordinary people cannot go to America for treatment,” Chennithala said

Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that the health sector in the state has come to a complete standstill. He said that the opposition will continue to expose the government’s mismanagement. What happened in Kottayam was negligence and mismanagement. The opposition will definitely expose it, VD Satheesan added.