Islamabad nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, US President again takes credit for brokering Indo-Pak truce

Pakistan has proposed that US President Donald Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent India-Pakistan conflict while the American leader, while claiming yet again that he brokered peace between the two South Asian neighbours, felt he would not get this honour.

“President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond” Pakistan said in a statement.

However, President Trump said he believes he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for several reasons, including his involvement in de-escalating the India-Pakistan tensions and his efforts in brokering a peace agreement between Congo and Rwanda. “I should have gotten it four or five times,” he claimed. “They won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”

His fresh statement on the Indo-Pak conflict came in a social media post on “Truth Social” within days of his telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the Indian leader sought to set the record straight by categorically telling the American leader that the truce between India and Pakistan was achieved after direct military talks between the two countries without any foreign intervention.

”I am very happy to report that I have arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a wonderful Treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda, in their War, which was known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars, and has gone on for decades,” President Trump wrote.

He went on to say that representatives from Rwanda and the Congo will be in Washington on Monday to sign Documents.

“’This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World! I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping Peace between Egypt and Ethiopia (A massive Ethiopian built dam, stupidly financed by the United States of America, substantially reduces the water flowing into The Nile River), and I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional Countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in “The Ages!”

“No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!” the American leader said.

India has time and again made it clear that the US or any other foreign power had no role to play in bringing hostilities between India and Pakistan to a halt after India launched ”Operation Sindoor” to destroy terrorist hideouts in the neighbouring country in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack. New Delhi has also ruled out the possibility of mediation by any foreign power in resolving bilateral issues between India and Pakistan.