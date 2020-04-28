China early on Tuesday said that it is “irresponsible” to label its products as ‘faulty’ hours after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) directed states to stop using rapid antibody test kits procured from two firms, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics after their results showed wide variations.

“The quality of medical products exported from China is prioritised. It is unfair and irresponsible for certain individuals to label Chinese products as ‘faulty’ and look at issues with pre-emptive prejudice,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said in a statement issued early today.

Beijing further expressed concerns with the evaluation results and the decision made by ICMR.

“We are deeply concerned with the evaluation results and the decision made by Indian Council of Medical Research. China attaches great importance to the quality of exported medical products. Recently, Chinese Embassy in India has maintained close contact with ICMR and the two Chinese companies to find out the real situation,” said Ji Rong.

The official further stated that China is committed to assist India deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and reminded that the test kits were sent to India after ICMR and the National Institute of Virology had approved of them.

She also clarified that their testing kits had been certified by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and also meet the quality standards of China and importing countries, adding that “the COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits produced by the two mentioned companies have been exported to and well recognised in many countries in Europe, Asia and Latin America”.

Ji further said Beijing hopes New Delhi “could respect China’s goodwill and sincerity, strengthen communication timely with relevant Chinese companies based on facts, and resolve [the matter] reasonably and properly”.

The spokesperson said there are strict requirements for the storage, transportation and use of rapid antibody testing kits. “Any operation which is not carried out by professionals in accordance with the product specifications will lead to the testing accuracy variations,” she added.

India had procured around five lakh rapid antibody test kits from the two Chinese firms, Guongzhou Wondfo Biotech and Livzon Diagnostics, and they were distributed to several states reporting rising cases of the Coronavirus infection.

The ICMR decision came after several states raised concerns over performance of tests during the exercise that they undertook.

Following the complaints, ICMR said it evaluated the kits of the two firms in field conditions. “The results showed wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes,” it said in a statement.

“In view of this, states are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above-mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.”

ICMR had provided rapid antibody test kits to states with clear instructions that they are to be used only for surveillance purposes.

Meanwhile, the Central government on Monday said that all orders of the testing kits for Coronavirus made to the Chinese firms have been cancelled, asserting that no payment has been made to these companies.

“It needs to be stressed that ICMR hasn’t made any payment whatsoever with respect to these supplies. Because of the due process followed, not going for procurement with 100% advance amount, the government doesn’t stand to lose a single rupee,” the Government said.

“After receipt of some supplies, ICMR has again conducted quality checks on these kits in field conditions. Based on the scientific assessment of their performance, the order in question (Wondfo) along with order in respect of another make found under-performing has been cancelled,” the Centre informed.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has also issued a revised advisory to state governments regarding Rapid Antibody Blood tests.

The Ministry of Health provided a complete timeline for the procurement procedure of the testing kits from the Chinese firms.

It said, for Wondfo, the evaluation committee got 4 bids and the corresponding quotes received were Rs 1,204, Rs 1,200, Rs 844 and Rs 600. Accordingly, bid offer of Rs 600 was considered as L-1.

It further said that the ICMR tried to procure the kits directly from Wondfo company in China through CGI but issues like lack of commitment on timelines, quotation of rates on US Dollar (on fluctuation), full advance payment among others.