Irked by his remark on Rana Sanga, Karni Sena storms SP’s RS MP’s house with bulldozer

Irked by his remark on Rana Sanga, members of the Karni Sena stormed the residence of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Ramjilal Suman here with a bulldozer on Wednesday afternoon, damaged property and vandalized several vehicles parked there.

The incident took place when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in the Taj city for a religious programme.

After the police stopped them with the bulldozer at the main gate, the mob entered the premises of the house through a rear gate and went on a rampage, vandalizing properties, damaging the vehicles, and pelting stones in which many policemen and passersby were injured in the incident.

The police had to use mild lathicharge to disperse the mob to chase them away from the colony where the residence of the MP is located.

A large number of Karni Sena official bearers and members arrived at Kuberapur in Etmadpur in the morning riding on a bulldozer and other vehicles and left for the house of Rajya Sabha member at 12.15 am.

When they started moving forward on Agra-Delhi Highway, the police tried but failed to stop them as they were outnumbered by the protestors. The police even put up barriers at many places to stop them without success. They increased security at Ramlilal Suman’s house and closed a gate. A large number of police personnel was deployed near the second gate.

All the barriers installed on the route were broken by the mob on their way to the residence of Suman at 1.30 pm. When the police stopped the bulldozer outside, some youths forced their way in and went on the rampage. They damaged seven-eight vehicles parked outside Ramjilal Suman’s HIG flats at Sanjay Place and also vandalized his house.

The police claimed to have normalised the situation after chasing the youths away. Additional security has been deployed at the residence of the MP.

The Karni Sena chose the time of their protest to coincide with the visit of CM Yogi.