IRF writes to Mandaviya to resume normal trauma centre services at AIIMS JPNAT

International Road Federation (IRF), Geneva based Global Road Safety body working for better and safer roads worldwide, in a letter written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged the Minister to restore normal trauma services at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNAT) which is part of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

With the Covid cases increasing the JPNAT was once again recently reconverted to Covid facility for the second time and the trauma services were shifted to main AIIMS Hospital with a make-shift Trauma Emergency Department.

“The Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre associated with AIIMS is one of only two level-1 trauma centres — a centre equipped to provide the highest level of care to the critically injured — in North India,” K K Kapila, President Emeritus, International Road Federation (IRF) said in a letter to the Minister.

“Country accounts for one of the highest number of road fatalities and injuries in the world.The conversion of trauma centre cuts availability of beds, ICU, and operation theatres for trauma patients in need of urgent interventions,” Kapila said.

“The reconversion of the Trauma centre to Covid facility was absolutely uncalled for and unwarranted. The life of an accident victim is equally precious as of a COVID patient for which there are sufficient facilities. As the COVID-19 in Delhi and North India are going down and hospital/ICU bed occupancy to COVID is at an all time low. As such, the Trauma centre services should be immediately fully restored at JPNT trauma centre,” Kapila said.