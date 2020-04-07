The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday has decided to suspend trains run by it till April 30, its spokesperson told.

The three trains run by it are two Tejas trains and one Kashi Mahakal Express train.

However, there are no reports about the other trains which are run by Indian Railways.

Speculations are high about whether the operation of trains will resume post-lockdown or not. However, a few days back the Ministry of Railways has clarified that the train tickets bookings prior to the 21-day lockdown period, which as of now is scheduled to end on April 14, has never been stopped.

In a clarification message over the booking of train tickets, the ministry said, “Reservation for journeys post 14th April was never stopped and is not related to any new announcement.”

Railways has shut its services since March 22 – the one-day unofficial lockdown — due to the deadly coronavirus.