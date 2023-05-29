IRCTC comes up with alluring package to visit Nepal

Here’s good news for those looking to visit Nepal. IRCTC has come up with a new and attractive package so that they could not only complete their trip with ease but also visit many wonderful places in the Himalayan nation at a low cost.

This package taken out for visiting Nepal has been named Gems of Nepal X Lucknow (GEMS OF NEPAL EX LUCKNOW (NLO09)). Starting from Lucknow, the package will commence on May 31. One will start visiting the places in Nepal under this package.

Nepal is known for its natural beauty. Presence of the mountains of the Himalayan range adds to its beauty. A large number of tourists from all over the world come to visit Nepal every day. Keeping this in mind, the IRCTC has designed the package in such a way that one could visit all the tourist spots without missing any.

Under the package, you will be given all the facilities from traveling to staying. You will be able to complete your journey by flight, along with this you will be given the facility to stay in a five-star hotel. In which there is a complete facility for eating and drinking.

Along with this, you will be able to get the facility of a guide and insurance. If you travel alone under this package, it will cost you Rs 47,900. To travel for two people, you will have to pay a fare of Rs 38,800 per person in this package, whereas while traveling for three people, you will have to pay a fare of Rs 38,000 per person in this package.