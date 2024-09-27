Logo

Logo

# India

IORA conducts seminar on illegal fishing

The second edition of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) seminar on Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing was conducted at Naval War College, Goa, recently.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 27, 2024 2:24 pm

IORA conducts seminar on illegal fishing

Indian Ocean Rim Association (photo: Wikipedia )

The second edition of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) seminar on Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing was conducted at Naval War College, Goa, recently.

The seminar reviewed the IUU fishing activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), its implications in the economic, environmental and security domain, and the legal voids in tackling these activities that could be pursued by the IORA member states.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence informed that delegates from 17 IORA countries including Australia, Bangladesh, France, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Somalia, South Africa, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Tanzania participated in the issue based discussions to counter the ever growing menace of IUU Fishing in IOR.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

India is resident power in Indian Ocean region: Navy Chief

The Chief of Naval Staff, speaking on how friendly operations and exercises with friendly foreign countries help the Indian Navy, said that the task of the Indian Navy is to protect, preserve, promote, and pursue Bharat's national interest in the maritime domain, wherever they lie.