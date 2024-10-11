Invitations for Maha Kumbh sent to ambassadors and high commissioners from 34 countries

A large number of people not only from the country but also from abroad are set to take part in the spiritual and cultural gathering on the occasion of the Maha Kumbh to be held on the banks of Sangam from January 13 to February 26 next year.

The state tourism department has sent invitations to diplomats, ambassadors, and high commissioners from around 34 countries.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said here on Friday that a letter has been sent to the ambassadors of various countries in India, including Nepal, Mauritius, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Guyana, Canada, Cambodia, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Netherlands, France, Fiji, Suriname, the United Kingdom, Reunion, Singapore, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Italy, and Jamaica.

Advertisement

Besides, letters have also been sent to the governments of Seychelles, Spain, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Zambia, Madagascar, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Germany, and Bhutan.

The minister said that all governments have been requested to participate in the Maha Kumbh. Besides, ambassadors and high commissioners in India have been requested to encourage devotees from their respective countries, who have faith in India’s eternal culture, to take part in the Maha Kumbh. Both international and domestic tourists are expected to attend the event.

The UP government expects about 50 crore devotees to attend the Maha Kumbh.

Meanwhile, the DGP Headquarters has asked all commissionerates and ranges to provide police forces for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

According to a letter sent by ADG Establishment Sanjay Singhal, about 60,000 policemen will be deployed for the Maha Kumbh in three phases.

He has directed that the names of policemen for the first phase be submitted by next week, for the second phase by November 10, and for the third phase by December 10.

These policemen will be assigned to the Kumbh Mela area, the Prayagraj Commissionerate, and the Prayagraj GRP.