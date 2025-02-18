Invest Kerala Summit to seek to augment investment in maritime ecosystem

Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025), scheduled for February 21-22 in Kochi, will explore ways to augment the state’s shipbuilding potential, besides exploring the role of cutting-edge technologies in the maritime sector.

Seeking investment opportunities and global partnerships, IKGS has scheduled an exclusive session on the maritime sector in its comprehensive agenda on the inaugural day of the high-profile event, to be hosted at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, Kochi.

Advertisement

IKGS 2025 is organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) on behalf of the Department of Industries & Commerce.

Advertisement

Kerela Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event and Minister for Industries, Law and Coir P Rajeeve will preside over the inaugural session, A PRESS RELEASE HERE SAID.

The focus sectors of the summit include sustainable technologies, innovation & industry 4.0, strategic industries, health, fintech and tourism, which promise great opportunities for startups along with major players.

The summit will explore collaborations with international shipbuilders and technology providers to enhance innovation and global competitiveness of the state’s thriving marine sector, Mr Rajeeve said.

“The session on the maritime sector is vital as the Vizhinjam Port is set to grab global attention in the near future. The ‘Vizhinjam Conclave’ conducted as a pre-summit build-up event has given thrust to the sector. Apart from attracting investments, the summit will also explore how AI and robotics can be leveraged in our shipbuilding ecosystem to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance safety,” he noted.

The session on ‘Navigating the Future: Shipbuilding Potential in India’s Maritime Growth’ will be addressed by experts and stakeholders from the maritime industry. It will discuss shipbuilding as a key driver of maritime security, potential of creating local jobs, enhancing skills, boosting regional economic growth, attracting FDI and government incentives to promote shipbuilding investments.

Other areas to be deliberated include manufacturing of small boats and large electric vessels, highlighting the importance of innovation in small boat manufacturing that enhances efficiency and sustainability. The panelists will also share their views on the expanding capabilities of Cochin Shipyard utilizing advanced technologies.

Another session related to the maritime sector will be on ‘Harnessing Marine Sector for Future Growth’ and ‘Catalyzing Growth—Port-led Development as a Bridge to Global Trade.

A session on ‘Empowering Kerala’s Future: Unleashing Opportunities in Clean, Sustainable Energy’ will also be held on the opening day.

IKGS 2025 will focus on generating investments in key sectors identified by the government’s New Industrial Policy (NIP). Industry leaders and more than 2,500 investors will converge at IKGS 2025, which will also be attended by entrepreneurs and business delegations from different countries.

Ramping up the maritime ecosystem was one of a series of sector-specific meets held in the run-up to IKGS 2025for drawing up strategies on effectively presenting the state’s innovative zone before investors and mentors.