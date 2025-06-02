Invest in India, the third-largest aviation market: PM to world’s top aviation cos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited world’s leading aviation companies to invest in India, saying “India has emerged as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, driven by rapid growth in passenger numbers and transformational policy interventions like the UDAN scheme.”

Addressing the International Air Transport Association’s 81st Annual General Meeting, the prime minister said following India’s emergence as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, fueled by initiatives like the UDAN scheme, the government aims to expand to over 350 airports by 2047.

Asserting that “today, India is emerging as a leading force in the Global Space-Aviation convergence and is the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market”, the prime minister said, “The success of the UDAN scheme is a golden chapter in Indian civil aviation. For the world’s leading aviation companies, India presents an excellent opportunity for investment.”

The World Air Transport Summit held its 81st Annual General Meeting on Monday with the focus on key issues facing the aviation industry, including the Economics of the Airline industry, Air Connectivity, Energy Security, Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, Financing Decarbonization, and Innovations, among others.

Asserting that “today’s India is filled with self-confidence and is a symbol of inclusive development”, the prime minister underlined: “The speed of innovation and technological upgradation is unprecedented.”

Emphasizing that this summit and dialogue serve as a platform not only for aviation but also for advancing global cooperation, climate commitments, and equitable growth, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that discussions at the summit had provided a new direction to global aviation, unlocking its infinite possibilities and optimizing its potential.

He remarked on humanity’s ability to cover vast distances and intercontinental journeys in mere hours, stressing that the aspirations of the 21st century continue to evolve beyond conventional travel.

The prime minister also noted the rapid pace of innovation and technological advancements, stating that as speed increases, distant destinations are becoming our destiny.

Underscoring that travel is no longer confined to cities on Earth, with increasing ambitions to commercialize space flights and interplanetary journeys, integrating them into civil aviation, the prime minister acknowledged that while such developments will take time, they highlight aviation’s future as a center of transformation and innovation, for which India is fully prepared.

The prime minister outlined three foundational pillars driving India’s aviation sector. First, a vast market – not merely a collection of consumers but a reflection of India’s aspirational society. Second, a strong demographic and talent pool – where young innovators are pioneering breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, robotics, and clean energy. Third, an open and supportive policy ecosystem – enabling industrial growth. With these strengths, Mr Modi emphasized that India is poised to elevate its aviation sector to unprecedented heights.

He underscored India’s investment in world-class airport infrastructure, noting that in 2014, the country had 74 operational airports, which has now expanded to 162. Mr Modi further remarked that Indian carriers have placed orders for over 2,000 new aircraft, signaling rapid growth in the sector.

Stressing that this is just the beginning, as India’s aviation industry stands at a crucial takeoff point, set to achieve unprecedented heights, the prime minister highlighted that this transformation will not only transcend geographical boundaries but will also drive sustainability, green mobility, and equitable access globally.

“India’s airports now have an annual handling capacity of 500 million passengers and is among the few nations setting new standards in user experience through technology”, exclaimed the prime minister, stating that equal priority is being given to safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

He also underscored India’s transition towards sustainable aviation fuels, investment in green technologies, and efforts to reduce carbon footprint.

Mr Modi affirmed India’s commitment to ensuring both progress and environmental security, reinforcing a balanced approach to development.