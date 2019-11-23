The International Gita Mahotsav starts on Saturday in Kurukshetra, Haryana and will continue till December 10, featuring many arts, crafts, culture, heritage and spirituality programmes.

Joint performances of national and international artists and craftsmen will be seen in this craft fair which will be held on the banks of Brahma Sarovar at Kurukshetra.

The spokesperson said that than this State Level Geeta Shlocacharan, Gita Quiz Contest, Gita speeches and essay writing competitions, exhibitions of religious, cultural, educational and social institutions, Rangoli, painters’ camps and Gita Book Fair and many more other programs will be organised during the festival.

He further said that on December 3, Sampuran Gita Paath and Gita Yajna inauguration of the exhibition and state pavilion Inaugration of International Gita Seminar will be done. On the same day Maha Aarti, Bhajan Sandhya Inauguration of water laser show, Inauguration of cultural programmes cultural performance by partner state- Uttarakhand and performance by renowned Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will also be organized.

He said that on 4 December, International Gita Seminar, cultural programme by artists of North Zone Cultural Centre, water laser show, Maha Aarti and Bhajan Sandhya and Krishna Leela by renowned film actress Ameesha Patel will be organised.

The valedictory session of International Gita Seminar along with Gita Paath Cultural Programme by Kurukshetra University Water Laser Show Maha Aarti and Bhajan Sandhya Performance by renowned singer Daler Mehndi will be organized on December 5, as per the spokesperson.

On 6 December, complete recital of Srimadbhagavadgita in group Cultural Performance at Haryana Pavilion, Water Laser show, Maha Aarti and Bhajan Sandhya Kavi Sammelan will be organised in the evening.

The spokesperson further said that on 7 December, the collective entire Gita recital, Art and Culture Department Haryana will perform cultural presentation, Sant Sammelan, sound and light show, Aarti and Bhajan Sandhya and in the evening by famous singer Abhijit Bhattacharya.

The spokesperson said that on 8 December, Gita Yajna, eighteen Shloki Gita recitations by 18,000 students, global Gita recitations, Gita Shobha Yatra, sound and light shows, Gita Mahaarti and Deepdan and evening by famous Punjabi singer Satendra Sartaj will be organized. He informed that online Gita quiz competition will be organised from November 10 to December 23.

Apart from this, from November 23 to December 10, Fun Fair, Bhajan Sandhya, Wall Painting Competition will be organized and on November 24 and 25, Magic Show of Magician Emperor Shankar will be organized from December 1 to December 10.

The spokesperson said that other than this State Level Geeta Shlocacharan, Gita Quiz Contest, Gita speeches and essay writing competitions, exhibitions of religious, cultural, educational and social institutions, Rangoli, painters’ camps and Gita Book Fair and many more other programs will be organised during the festival.