In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent restrictions in congregational activities, the lead event of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2021 will be a televised programme, with the Prime Minister’s address being the highlight. Scheduled to start at 6.30 AM on all Doordarshan channels, the event will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

The seventh International Day of Yoga comes up at a time when the world fights COVID-19. But the pandemic doesn’t seem to have dampened the enthusiasm for Yoga, going by the buzz observed in the digital space in the last few weeks. The Ministry of Ayush, the nodal Ministry for IDY, has highlighted the important role of Yoga in one’s overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The main theme of IDY 2021 is “Yoga for Wellness”, which is aligned to the current pre-occupations. Numerous digital initiatives taken by the Ministry together with nearly 1000 other stake-holding institutions made the practice of Yoga accessible to the public, despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. The Missions of India abroad are coordinating various activities in the run-up to the 21st June in their respective countries, and as per reports, Yoga Day will be observed in about 190 countries globally.

The event has triggered new advances within the field of Yoga, such as the development of universal Yoga protocols for people of all ages, the development of specific protocols addressing lifestyle diseases, and research into Yoga’s potential as a productivity enhancing tool.

As in previous years, the IDY observation on 21st June 2021 will consist of individuals participating in large numbers in the harmonious demonstration/ performance of Yoga at 7.00 AM. The Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), a specified sequence of Yoga drills of about 45 minutes duration, will be the vehicle that facilitates such harmony.

Lakhs of Yoga lovers have already committed themselves to be a part of this activity, doing Yoga from the safety of their own homes. Those who require guidance for performing CYP are invited to follow the live demonstration from the lead event (televised) on any of the Doordarshan channels.

The Yoga demonstration will follow the Prime Minister’s address and will be from 7:00 to 7:45 AM (IST).