Internal conflict and betrayal erode Maoist stronghold in Chhattisgarh

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation is grappling with unprecedented internal turmoil, marked by eroding trust, betrayals, and a crippling leadership crisis. The recent killing of senior cadre Vijja Madkam, allegedly by Telugu leader Vijay Reddy, has exposed the growing rifts within the group.

Already reeling from heavy losses, the Maoists are now grappling with leadership crises and discontent among local cadres. The relentless operations by security forces in the Bastar division have led to over 153 Maoists being killed in encounters this year alone, dealing a massive blow to the organisation. The deaths of top cadres such as Joganna and Randhir (members of DKSZC), ACM Sangeeta from Maharashtra, and PPCM Lakshmi from Odisha have left the Maoist movement in a state of disarray.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sunderraj P noted that for years, the Maoist leadership from Telangana, Odisha, and Maharashtra has used local cadres as human shields during confrontations with security forces, allowing external leaders to escape. However, this strategy has faltered in recent operations, resulting in the deaths of numerous senior Maoist leaders from outside Chhattisgarh.

According to intelligence reports, the continued targeting of high-ranking cadres has sparked suspicion and infighting within the Maoist ranks. External leaders are reportedly mistrusting local cadres, subjecting them to harsh treatment and persecution. This deepening distrust culminated in the recent killing of Vijja Madkam, who was accused of betrayal by his own comrades.

In an attempt to divert attention from their internal struggles, the Maoist leadership has been issuing misleading statements, falsely claiming that slain cadres were police informants or traitors. These fabrications serve to conceal the growing discontent and rebellion festering within the group.

Sunderraj P emphasised that the Maoist organisation is now directionless and leaderless, its leadership crisis further exacerbated by recent setbacks. “For decades, external Maoist leaders have exploited local cadres, using them as mere pawns to carry out their violent agenda while amassing wealth. However, their exploitation has become evident, leading to rising dissent among local members,” he said.

Meanwhile. the police have once again appealed to local Maoists to surrender and reintegrate into society. “There is no alternative for local Maoists but to renounce violence and return to the mainstream,” stated IG Sunderraj. He urged the remaining cadres to break free from the influence of a few conspirators within the CPI (Maoist) and contribute to the peace, security, and development of Bastar.

Speaking to The Statesman, IG Sundarraj P stated that the ongoing internal crisis within the Maoist organisation, coupled with the heavy losses inflicted on its leadership in Chhattisgarh, suggests that the once-dominant extremism is on the verge of collapse. As betrayal and infighting deepen, the CPI (Maoist) has lost its future in the region.