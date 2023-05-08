INTACH seeks national heritage tag for Odisha’s first railway station

The Odisha chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural (INTACH) has sought for the conferment of national heritage status on the state’s first railway station in Paralakhemundi.

The State Convener, INTACH, AB Tripathy has urged the Railway Minister to take into consideration the heritage and historical relevance of the Railway Station.

An expert team from INTACH Bhubaneswar comprising Anil Dhir, Deepak Kumar Nayak, Conservation Architect Satyam Jyoti and Bishnu Mohan Adhikari had recently visited Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district and submitted their report on the existing and newly coming up Railway Station.

“The Old Heritage Railway station should not be demolished. The present new building coming up is on a raised platform and overshadows the existing heritage structure. It is still in a very good state and does not need much restoration work. This old station should be given a heritage tag and preserved as it is. It is not only of importance to Odisha, being the first Railway Station of the State, but is an important Railway landmark of the nation,” INTACH suggested.

The Railways should consider running a new train from Baripada to Paralakhemundi connecting North and South Odisha. This will be a fitting tribute to two pioneers of the Railways in Odisha, Maharaja Goura Chandra Gajapati and Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanj Deo. This can be a heritage train which will traverse the length of Odisha touching historic cities of Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, etc, the letter added.

Paralakhemundi Railway Station should be included in the Ramayana Circuit. The Mahendragiri Hills, which are a biodiversity, heritage and pilgrimage site, have the nearest railhead at Paralakhemundi. The hills have some of the oldest temples of India which find reference in both the Ramayana and Mahabharata. A train “Mahendragiri Express” should run from Paralakhemundi and Ayodhya which will boost tourism and pilgrimage to the district.

About seven of the original locomotives are lying scattered at places which have no relevance with Paralakhemundi. The 1899 built wooden bodied Royal Carriage used by the Royalties of Paralakhemundi which is kept at the Narrow Gauge Railway Museum at Nagpur too should be brought back for display at the Station. There are many other artifacts relating to the PLR which are kept at the Nagpur Museum. These include, signaling equipment, electrical equipment, scales, uniforms, insignias, German silver cutlery, Royal embellishments, etc.

The old building of the Station Master, which is in a restorable condition, should be converted into a Museum of the PLR and all the items displayed there. A proper art and photograph gallery should be set up. This will be a major attraction for tourists and railway aficionados worldwide. Many of the wayside stations of the PLR including the bridges, culverts etc. should be preserved as heritage structures. The Goods Shed at Paralakhemundi Station is a unique heritage structure which needs preservation. A Statue of Maharaja should be put up in front of the new station building, INTACH convenor Tripathy added.