Inspector dies in honeybee attack at Ujjain police training school

A police inspector died and five constables sustained serious injuries after a honeybee attack at the Madhya Pradesh Police Training School (PTS) premises in Ujjain on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred due to heavy rain and strong winds that damaged a honeycomb on a tree within the premises, causing thousands of bees to swarm out.

Advertisement

The bees attacked about half a dozen policemen who had taken shelter from the rain in a nearby shed, stinging them on their faces, hands, and bodies.

Advertisement

All the injured policemen were rushed to a hospital, where Inspector Ramesh Kumar Dhurvey succumbed during treatment.

The injured cops included Balram Chadhar, Dinesh Patel, Radheyshyam Goyal, Akhilesh Suryavanshi, and Kailash Chauhan.