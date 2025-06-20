INS Teg docks in Mauritius for joint EEZ surveillance and maritime cooperation

INS Teg, currently on her operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, has arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius.

The ship, which is scheduled to depart on June 22, will undertake joint surveillance of the Mauritian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) alongside ships and aircraft of the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG).

This is part of India’s commitment to safeguarding global commons and combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

According to a statement from the Naval spokesperson, the ship will also commemorate the International Day of Yoga 2025 on June 21 with a joint yoga session onboard, bringing together personnel from the Indian Navy, the NCG, and members of the Indian diaspora.

INS Teg, a stealth frigate of the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy, was commissioned on April 27, 2012.

During its port call at Port Louis, the ship will engage in a range of professional and social activities including harbour training for NCG personnel, community service initiatives, and sports events.

Upon arrival, the Commanding Officer of INS Teg called on the Commissioner of the Mauritius Coast Guard (COMCG), the Commissioner of Police, and the Secretary to the Cabinet, reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with Mauritius.

As part of the visit, NCG personnel will be trained in key operational areas such as firefighting, damage control, and basic seamanship aboard INS Teg.

The crew of INS Teg will also be familiarised with NCG facilities. Friendly sports fixtures and recreational activities have also been planned to foster camaraderie between the personnel of both nations.

The visit aims to deepen maritime security cooperation and reinforce the strong bilateral ties between India and Mauritius, the statement concluded.