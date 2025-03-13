INS Ranvir participates in Exercise Bongosagar 25 and India-Bangladesh Navy CORPAT

The India-Bangladesh Naval Exercise Bongosagar 2025 and Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) were successfully conducted in the Bay of Bengal this week. The exercise saw the participation of INS Ranvir from the Indian Navy and BNS Abu Ubaidah from the Bangladesh Navy, further strengthening maritime cooperation between the two nations.

The joint exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two navies, enabling them to collaboratively address shared maritime security challenges. The drills featured a wide array of complex naval operations, including surface firing, tactical manoeuvres, underway replenishment, Visit-Board-Search-Seizure (VBSS) cross-boarding, communication drills, and a quiz on professional topics for operations teams and junior officers.

A ceremonial steam past marked the culmination of the exercise, symbolising the strong partnership between the two naval forces.

The exercise provided a vital opportunity for both navies to refine their tactical planning, coordination, and information-sharing capabilities, ensuring seamless maritime operations. This collaboration has significantly strengthened confidence and coordination between the Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy, thereby enhancing their ability to conduct coordinated operations and swiftly respond to emerging threats at sea.

The heightened synergy of naval operations between the two nations underscores their shared commitment to countering global security challenges and ensuring regional stability. This initiative aligns with India’s “Security and Growth for All in the Region” (SAGAR) vision, reinforcing its dedication to fostering maritime security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.