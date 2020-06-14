Indian Naval Ship Kesari returned to Port Louis, Mauritius, on Sunday, to embark the Indian Navy Medical Team, which was disembarked during her last visit to Port Louis.

As part of Mission Sagar, the 14-member medical team comprising specialist doctors and paramedics was disembarked at Port Louis with an aim to assist in the management of COVID-19 pandemic, share expertise to help contain the spread of the disease and minimize risk to life.

During their deployment at Port Louis, the team visited various healthcare facilities including Regional Hospitals, Flu Clinics, ENT Hospital (the designated COVID Hospital in Mauritius), Quarantine Centre, Central Health Laboratory (the COVID testing facility in Mauritius) and the SAMU (Emergency Medical Services) Headquarters cum Control Centre located at Victoria Hospital, Ministry of Defence said.

The team interacted with healthcare warriors at all levels and held meaningful discussions towards sharing best practices on COVID-19 management. Demonstrations and workshops on important topics such as Hand Hygiene, Screening and Triage, Disinfection and PPE were conducted, and audience response during these sessions was highly encouraging.

The team also shared PDF versions of two documents ‘Guide to Contain and Combat COVID-19’ and ‘Manual on Training of Health Care Workers’ for future reference by the healthcare workers. Janesh Kain, Deputy High Commissioner also interacted with the Indian Navy Medical Team prior to their embarkation onboard INS Kesari.