INS Chilka gears up for Passing Out Parade of 5th Batch of Agniveers

The Indian Navy is set to witness the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the fifth batch of Agniveers, which takes place at INS Chilka on Friday. The event will mark the successful completion of rigorous training for approximately 2,972 Agniveers, including women trainees, who have undergone intensive preparation to join the Naval Forces.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and review the post-sunset parade. The POP is expected to be a proud and emotional moment for the families of the Agniveers, who will witness their loved ones take the next step in their service to the nation.

High-achieving veterans and eminent sports personalities will be present to inspire the Agniveers. The FOC-in-C, SNC, will also attend the valedictory function, where he will present awards and trophies to outstanding trainees and divisions. A special highlight of the ceremony will be the unveiling of ‘Ankur,’ a bilingual trainees’ magazine that captures the spirit and experiences of the Agniveers’ training journey.

The POP not only signifies the successful culmination of 16 weeks of intensive ab initio Naval training but also marks the beginning of the Agniveers’ journey in the Indian Navy, which prides itself on being combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-focused.

The event will be live-streamed on the Indian Navy’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and regional Doordarshan network.