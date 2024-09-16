Innovative Mycorrhizal Biofertilizer to improve crop yield, soil health in India

With an aim to promote sustainable agriculture and enhance Indian farmers’ income, a unique and innovative Mycorrhizal Biofertilizer was introduced on Monday which will improve crop yield and soil health.

The advanced Mycorrhizal Biofertilizer product – ‘KRIBHCO Rhizosuper’ was introduced during signing of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), a premier cooperative Society of India, engaged in fertiliser production and distribution and Novonesis, a world leader in biological solutions.

By providing access to cutting-edge biological solutions, this partnership aims to revolutionise the way Indian farmers approach crop yield and soil health. KRIBHCO Managing Director MR Sharma and Krishna Mohan Puvvada, Senior Vice President, Middle East, India & Africa of Planetary Health Biosolutions, Novonesis were present on the occasion.

In the first phase of this collaboration, Indian farmers, across all crops, will get access to the advanced Mycorrhizal Biofertilizer product – ‘KRIBHCO Rhizosuper’, powered with Novonesis’ proprietary LCO (Lipo-chitooligosaccharides) Promoter Technology. LCO is a signaling molecule, emerging as a significant innovation in the agricultural sector, particularly in India where farmers face numerous challenges such as reduced soil carbon, improper fertilizer use, and erratic weather patterns.

This technology enhances the plant’s natural processes, and facilitates communication between plants and soil microbes, which are crucial for nutrient uptake and overall plant health.