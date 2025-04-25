Innovation is key to progress in global competition: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized on Friday that innovation is the cornerstone of progress in today’s competitive global landscape. He highlighted that emerging sectors like AI, machine learning, robotics, renewable energy, and biotechnology are the new pillars of a modern India.

Addressing the international conference – ‘Vision 2047: A Prosperous and Great India’ – at Pusa Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday, the chief minister said Haryana has taken significant steps to build a robust innovation ecosystem.

On the second day of the three-day conference, he shared that his state has established incubation centers at its universities and set up tinkering labs in educational institutions.

Saini stressed the significant role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in all sectors and facets of development. To leverage this potential, Haryana will establish an AI Mission and set up one hub each in Gurugram and Panchkula. These hubs will provide training in advanced technologies for over 50,000 youth and professionals from Haryana, helping them prepare for emerging job opportunities.

The conference saw participation from notable institutions including the Swadeshi Research Institute, New Delhi, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Kurukshetra University, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Indira Gandhi Tribal University, Madhya Pradesh, and the University of Agder, Norway.

Saini stated that the conference is not a mere ideological platform but an inspiring opportunity to define shared aspirations, national goals, and future directions. The utilization of demographic potential and employment strategies is both timely and relevant. Education, entrepreneurship, innovation, and the stability of the youth population are key tools for effectively harnessing the power of the population.

The chief minister called on everyone to imagine the year 2047 when India will celebrate its 100th anniversary of independence. As we commemorate this milestone, it will also be a time to reflect on how we have used our freedom to shape the nation’s path.

“Our collective efforts should focus on making India prosperous, powerful, and self-reliant. With this vision in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the ambitious goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047,” he said.

He emphasised that this goal is the collective resolve of all 140 crore Indians. It takes us towards an India that is economically strong, socially inclusive and educationally and technologically advanced, self-reliant in all fields and has the ability to lead the world. This resolve is about bringing everyone together and fulfilling the dreams of all citizens, he said.

The chief minister stated that education is the foundation upon which a prosperous and strong nation is built. “In Haryana, we have taken concrete steps to ensure that education is both accessible and qualitative for all. Education has been linked to employment opportunities, and through the promotion of the dual education model, students are gaining practical work experience alongside their academic studies,” he shared.

He said after education, skill development is the bridge that takes the youth towards employment and entrepreneurship. Education from school to university has been linked with skills. NSQF has been started in schools and the PAHAL scheme in colleges.

The chief minister stated that Haryana is known for its strong agricultural economy, and its farmers are hardworking and progressive. However, with changing times, it is crucial to introduce innovation in farming as well. To this end, we are promoting vertical farming alongside traditional horizontal farming, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that efforts are being made in Haryana based on the 3R principles – recycle, reuse, and reduce – to maintain a balance between development and environmental sustainability. Initiatives such as Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Har Gaon Pedon Ki Chhaon, Paudhagiri, and Har Ghar Hariyali are being implemented to make the state greener.

He further added that Haryana would play a crucial role in transforming India into a developed and great nation by 2047. The discussions and ideas shared at the conference will prove highly effective in realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047, he added.