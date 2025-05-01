Inner strength and hard work drives social change: Governor Anandiben Patel

Inner strength and consistent hard work are the true drivers of social transformation, said Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel here on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of her biography ‘Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai’, which was graced by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow, the Governor described the book as a narrative of empowerment, self-reliance, and the transformative power of hard work. The book that chronicles the Governor’s remarkable life journey was released by the Vice-President.

Advertisement

The Governor shared that the book not only reflects her personal story but also serves as an inspiration for others, especially women, to overcome challenges and create positive change in society.

Advertisement

She also expressed her gratitude to Vice-President Dhankhar and his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, for their presence. She praised Mrs. Dhankhar for her work as an Ayurvedic practitioner, calling her an example of women’s empowerment who not only heals herself but also helps others.

Governor Anandiben Patel praised CM Yogi Adityanath for his leadership in maintaining law and order in the state and ensuring development, highlighting his unique role as both a saint and chief minister, guiding Uttar Pradesh through challenges.

She further said that the date for the book release was purposefully chosen to coincide with Labour Day. She emphasized the importance of workers in nation-building, stating that many construction workers may not be highly educated but still build roads, bridges, and buildings with precision. “To honour their hard work, this day was chosen,” she said.

She also mentioned how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had washed the feet of workers who built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and how CM Yogi had shown respect to those working on the Mahakumbh preparations.

She also reflected on her early life, sharing that she was born in a farming family in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, where water was scarce and salty. “We had land but lacked resources,” she said. Her father, a follower of Gandhian values, left his teaching job to farm and raise awareness among villagers. She recalled fighting against social evils like child marriage and the discrimination faced by widows.

Citing a personal anecdote, she said once she had to call the police to stop her own nephew’s child marriage. She also led campaigns to restore respect and dignity to widowed women. One turning point in her life, she shared, was during the Narmada movement when she saved two girls from drowning.

That moment led her into politics. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, she organized the Mahila Morcha and worked with farmers to support the Narmada dam and canal project, helping bring water to the fields.

She also recalled her journey to Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of terrorism in the 1990s. “In the Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, I was the only Gujarati woman to reach Lal Chowk and hoist the national flag,” she said. She also reflected on her time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and now Uttar Pradesh.