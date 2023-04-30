Inmates of Model Jail of Chandigarh listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program

The inmates of Model Jail of Chandigarh listened to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, which touched the 100th mark today. They were served with special sweet dishes such as Sewaiyaan and Kheer on the occasion.

The inmates have been listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme since January last year when Deepak Purohit, IPS, after assuming the charge of IG, Prisons, Chandigarh, decided to show the monthly episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to them, which has now become a favourite programme for them.

The jail administration had made special arrangements on the occasion of the century episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program.

Inmates were excited. One of the convicts Binder (name changed) said that he has been listening to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program since its inception in Model Jail and he is very impressed to know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi touches every issue related to economy and society.

Another inmate Hardeep (changed name) said that he has listened to all episodes of Mann Ki Baat program.

“It is informative and inspiring. Everyone should listen to Mann Ki Baat programme,” he said, while another convict Tajinder (name changed) said that he is impressed with the policies of Prime Minister Modi. Sohan Lal (name changed) said after he started watching this program, he remains updated with the latest situation of the country.

It is worth mentioning that one the day of telecast of Mann Ki Baat program, special meal is prepared for all inmates.

Initially, when this program was started in the barracks of Model Jail Burail, only 60 per cent inmates had shown their interest but now more than 95 per cent of them eagerly wait for the next episode and watch the full episode.

Most of the inmates have expressed that earlier they used to hear the speech of Prime Minister Modi on some special occasions like the Republic Day or the Independence Day but now it feels good to know the vision of our Prime Minister through Mann Ki Baat programme.