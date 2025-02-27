INMAS Hosts International Conference on Space Radiation and Human Space Missions

The Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a premier laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), inaugurated the International Radio Biology Conference on “Biological Effects of Space Radiation, Heavy Ions and Human Space Missions – Mechanisms & Biomedical Countermeasures” at the Manekshaw Centre, here today.

The three-day conference brings together leading experts to discuss the challenges and advancements in space radiation research.

Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, inaugurated the conference as the Chief Guest. Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, graced the event as the Guest of Honour.

In his inaugural address, Prof Sood commended INMAS for hosting the event and emphasised the critical challenges posed by space radiation to astronauts on long-duration space missions. He lauded the institution’s efforts in mitigating these risks through advanced research and biomedical countermeasures.

Dr Kamat, in his address, highlighted the necessity of an integrated approach involving radiobiologists, physicists, engineers, and medical researchers to tackle space radiation challenges. He underscored the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration to develop cutting-edge technologies that ensure astronaut safety during space explorations.

“With significant advancements such as sustained human presence on the International Space Station (ISS) and lunar missions, safeguarding astronauts from the harmful effects of space radiation has become a crucial priority. Effective protective strategies will pave the way for successful long-term missions to Mars and beyond,” Dr Kamat added.

The conference will cover an array of topics aligned with its theme, including Biomarkers of Exposure/Susceptibility, Chronic Effects and Carcinogenesis, Combined Stressors (Microgravity, Confinement, Circadian Misalignment, Isolation, and Space Radiation), Acute and Chronic Effects of Heavy Ions, Mathematical Modelling and Simulation, Medical Countermeasures, Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms, Muscle and Bone Loss, Degenerative Diseases and Cognition, and Heavy Ion Radiation Chemistry.

The conference serves as a crucial platform for experts to exchange knowledge and discuss innovative countermeasures to protect astronauts from the perils of space radiation, ultimately contributing to the success of human space missions.