Injured Civilian killed, soldier & another civilian critical as terrorists open fire at village residents

A civilian was killed and two others, including a soldier, critically wounded in an overnight encounter between security forces and terrorists in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said on Tuesday.

Two civilians and a soldier of the Army were critically injured but civilian Shahid Gani Dar succumbed this morning. The other civilians and soldiers are being treated in Srinagar’s military hospital and their condition was stable.

The operation has been called off as terrorists managed to escape the cordon by indiscriminately firing at the civilians.

Giving details, Srinagar based defence spokesman said; “Based on an input of likely presence of terrorists in the general area of Pandoshan, located approximately 4 km southeast of Chaudhary Gund, Shopian, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by Indian Army & JKP at about 0745 PM on 09 May 22”.

“At around 0830 PM, while own teams were establishing a cordon around the target house, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately in all directions in an attempt to breach the cordon, thereby putting the lives of civilians at a great risk”.

“Sensing grave threat to the lives of the civilians, own teams commenced civilian extrication from the operation site despite being heavily fired upon by the terrorists. The terrorists sensing being cornered started firing on the civilians in order to create chaos to assist them in their escape bid. With complete disregard for their own safety, the Security Forces were successful in evacuating the majority of the civilians to a safe location, however, due to incessant and targetted fire from the terrorists, one soldier Lance Naik Sanjib Das, and two civilians namely Shahid Gani Dar and Suhaib Ahmad received Gun Shot Wounds”, the spokesman said.

“All the injured were immediately evacuated in an army helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. Despite timely medical intervention and the best efforts of the doctors, Shahid Gani Dar succumbed to his injuries. The other injured civilian, Suhaib Ahmad is reported to be critical but stable. He will be undergoing life-saving surgeries. Lance Naik Sanjib Das is stable and out of danger”.

“Taking advantage of the cover of the dark, the terrorists managed to escape the operation site. Security Forces have intensified their search operations to nab these terrorists”, the spokesman added.