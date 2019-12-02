While addressing an election rally at Chaibasa, Jharkhand on Monday, Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah said that all ‘ghuspetia’ (infiltrators) in the country would be extradited by 2024 by implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Shah was addressing a rally for the ongoing assembly election in Jharkhand. The first phase of the election was concluded on November 30 while the second phase of election is scheduled on December 7.

Amit Shah said that all infiltrators will be thrown out from the country by 2024 by implementing NRC.

“Whether people of Jharkhand want to throw out infiltrators, each and every infiltrator will be thrown out. It is a BJP government led by Narendra Modi and we will implement the NRC,” he said while addressing the rally.

Shah said that that “national issues are equally important for people of Jharkhand. Many jawans of the state are involved in protecting the borders, for the security of the country.”

Hitting out at the 10 years rule of Congress-led UPA, he said, “during the ten years of the UPA government anyone from Pakistan would come and trigger blasts in the country. The jawans were beheaded.”

Further praising the NDA rule, he said, “under the BJP government, the Uri and Pulwama attacks were revenged by entering Pakistan and destroying terrorists bases.”

He also targeted Congress for keeping both the Ram temple issue and the scrapping of Article 370 pending for 70 years.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi who was also holding a rally on Monday in Jharkhand, Shah said, “today Rahul Gandhi is in Jharkhand and I challenge him to compare the five years of BJP rule with the 55 years of their government in Jharkhand.”

“Jharkhand has moved forward on the path of development. The BJP has done lots of work for the people of the state, including tribals,” he added.

He also said that the Jharkhand government has framed a law to stop the conversion of tribal people.

He also attacked the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance in the state saying, “Hemant Soren has formed alliance with the Congress only to grab power. When JMM President Guruji (Shibu Soren) was fighting for a separate state, the Congress was opposing the separate state. We want the development of the state. BJP has provided a corruption-free government.”

Further, Shah also tried to lure the Other Backward Caste (OBC) voters in his rally. He said that the BJP has decided to form a committee after coming to power in Jharkhand to increase reservations to OBC without disturbing the existing reservation of tribal Dalits.

The 81 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly has began on November 30, which will be held in five phases. The other four phases of the election was scheduled on December 7, 12, 16 and 20.

The first phase of elections witnessed a voter turnout of 62.87%.