Infiltration bid foiled, terrorist killed in Poonch sector of J&K

An infiltration bid at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled by the Indian Army on Thursday, officials said, adding that a terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire during the operation.

The Army said, in a statement, “On 3 November, at about 1000 hours, the alert soldiers of the Indian Army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (J&K), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, into the Indian side.”

As the alert troops, who noticed the suspicious movement, challenged the infiltrators, the terrorists fired back leading to exchange of fire.

Later, the body of a terrorist was recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and other war like stores, the Army said.

According to the Army, the operation is still on and search is in progress in the area.