Indus Valley had powerful intercontinental mercantile civilisation: Devdutt Pattanaik

The 13th edition of the Khushwant Singh Litfest in this Himachal Pradesh tourist resort concluded on Sunday with a historic observation made by Devdutt Pattanaik that the Indus Valley civilisation was predominantly a mercantile civilisation in which warfare and punditry are alien concepts.

Making his first public statement on his latest book “Ahimsa” at the Litfest, Pattanaik said the just-released book explored the nuances of the Harappan times which were contemporary to the Mesopotamian civilisation.

He presented insights from his latest book where he offers a fresh perspective on the Harappan civilisation by examining it through the lens of mythology.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Harappan civilisation by Sir John Marshall, Pattanaik aims to explore the cultural truths embedded in its art and artefacts, rather than the written stories often associated with other ancient civilisations.

His approach delves into how mythology, unlike history, is subjective and shaped by people’s imagination, leading to different interpretations of the past.

In “Ahimsa”, Pattanaik addresses the long-held assumptions about Harappa, particularly the lack of imposing architecture, a hallmark of other ancient civilisations like Egypt.

He questioned how certain conclusions about Harappan society, such as marriage customs, were drawn without concrete evidence, highlighting the importance of speculative thinking and embracing uncertainties in understanding the past.

Pattanaik’s fascination with trade and commerce within the Harappan culture forms the backbone of his narrative. He emphasised that the Harappans were more focused on trade than ornamentation, describing them as “merchandisers” rather than warriors. This focus on peaceful trade and the absence of militaristic tendencies distinguishes Harappa from other ancient civilisations.

“Harappa is unique — no war, no weapons, no military,” Pattanaik stated, offering a fresh look at a proto-monastic society where power came from giving up wealth, aligning with traditional Indian values.

Exploring various seals from the Harappan era, including one depicting two men fighting with trees and spears and a woman intervening, Pattanaik suggests that many interpretations have been misrepresentations.

Pattanaik concluded by reflecting on the impact of the Partition of India on Harappan discoveries. Despite the division of historical sites, significant discoveries such as Dholavira and Rakhigarhi have expanded our understanding of this ancient civilisation.

He emphasised the importance of sharing knowledge and encouraged audiences not to accept historical narratives at face value but to remain open to multiple interpretations.