Indore tourist found dead, wife still missing, SIT formed as family demands CBI probe

A quiet tourist getaway in Meghalaya’s scenic East Khasi Hills has turned into a horrible mystery after an Indore-based couple went missing during a trek, only for the body of the husband to be discovered eight days later deep inside a gorge near the Weisawdong waterfall parking area. The search for his wife is still ongoing.

Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was recovered on Monday morning after a challenging drone-assisted operation, and later identified by a tattoo. Authorities have now registered a case of murder and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding the death, which has sparked widespread concern over tourist safety in Meghalaya’s remote trekking trails.

Police sources say a smartwatch, mobile fragments, and a woman’s shirt were recovered near the body, suggesting the couple may have been together at the time of the incident.

However, the wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi’s, whereabouts remain unknown, deepening the mystery and fueling fears of foul play.

The body has been sent to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences(NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death. While officials have not ruled out the possibility of an accident, they are actively pursuing murder and abduction angles, especially given the discovery of personal belongings believed to be missing, including Raja’s mobile phone, ring, and gold chain.

Family members have called for the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “There are no CCTV cameras where the body was found. We cannot accuse anyone directly, but we suspect abduction and robbery,” said Vipin Raghuvanshi, the victim’s brother. “We urge the Meghalaya Chief Minister to recommend a CBI inquiry.”

The Meghalaya Police have appealed to the public for any information and assured that all leads are being pursued.