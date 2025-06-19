IndiGo, SpiceJet planes return over technical snag

A Leh-bound IndiGo plane carrying 180 passengers returned to Delhi, while a SpiceJet plane heading to Tirupati returned to Hyderabad due to a technical snag on Thursday.

The A320 aircraft, operating flight 6E2006 from Delhi to Leh, returned to the national capital after being airborne for over two hours, airline sources said.

“IndiGo flight 6E2006, operating from Delhi to Leh today, returned to origin due to a technical issue which caused operational restrictions to land in Leh. As per procedures, the pilot returned back to Delhi. In the meanwhile, an alternative aircraft has been arranged to fly the customers to Leh,” the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

He also said the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance before resuming operations. “In the meanwhile, an alternative aircraft has been arranged to fly the customers to Leh,” the spokesperson said and regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet’s Q400 flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati was forced to return to Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after pilots saw an intermittent warning light related to the rear baggage door shortly after take-off.

The SpiceJet spokesperson said, “The aircraft landed safely, and passengers were deplaned normally. The aircraft did not make an emergency landing. An alternative aircraft has been arranged to operate the onward journey to Tirupati.”

On Wednesday, IndiGo Flight 6E 6101, scheduled to fly from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, was preparing for take-off when the pilot alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) about a suspected technical glitch.

Responding swiftly, ATC asked the aircraft to abort the take-off and return to the parking bay for passenger safety. All passengers were safely deboarded. There have been no reports of injuries or panic among the passengers, and airport staff assisted in the deplaning procedure.