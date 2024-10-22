Indigo flight from Kolkata to Jaipur makes emergency landing due to bomb threat

An Indigo flight from Kolkata to Jaipur made an emergency landing on Tuesday following a bomb threat.

The flight, carrying 183 passengers and 7 crew members, landed at Sanganer Airport around 17:10 hours, adhering to all Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) prescribed for the safety and security of the passengers, according to police and airport sources.

As soon as the aircraft touched down on the runway, security agencies immediately swung into action to search the plane.

There has been a rising trend of frequent hoax bomb threats in Jaipur and other airports.