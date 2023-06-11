IndiGo flight from Amritsar strays Pakistani airspace due to bad weather

In an unexpected turn of events, an IndiGo flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad on Saturday inadvertently entered Pakistani airspace for approximately 30 minutes. The occurrence was attributed to adverse weather conditions, with the aircraft venturing up to Gujranwala, close to Lahore, around 7:30 pm. However, local media reports stated that the plane subsequently returned to Indian airspace at 8:01 pm.

According to flight radar data mentioned in a Pakistani publication, Dawn, the Indian carrier had entered the northern area of Lahore at a ground speed of 454 knots. A Civil Aviation Authority official explained that this deviation was internationally permitted under poor weather circumstances. Moreover, several flights bound for Lahore had to be diverted to Islamabad on the same day due to low visibility.

On Saturday evening, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms battered parts of Pakistan. The inclement weather claimed lives in the adjacent districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. As a result, emergency measures were declared in four districts of northwest Pakistan.

Flight tracking data revealed that the IndiGo aircraft deviated from its intended route shortly after departing from Amritsar at 7:45 pm. It passed over Gujranwala and followed a wide loop around Lahore before ultimately reentering Indian airspace near the city of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab.