IndiGo, American Airlines ink codeshare agreement

Domestic airline IndiGo has entered into a codeshare agreement with the US-based American Airlines.

In aviation parlance, a codeshare agreement allows airlines to sell seats on each others’ flights in order to provide passengers with a wider choice of destinations.

Accordingly, the agreement on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India will provide a wider travel option for American Airlines’ customers arriving on the carrier’s new Bengaluru and Delhi flights.

The codeshare agreement is expected to begin in October, as American Airlines launches new service between New York and Delhi on October 31 and between Seattle and Bangalore on January 4, 2022.

Besides, the codeshare agreement allows the members of American Airlines’ ‘Advantage’ loyalty programme to earn miles when traveling on American codeshare flights operated by IndiGo.

“We are confident that this will be a strong partnership that will create many opportunities for trade and tourism through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity,” said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

At present, IndiGo is India’s largest airline by number of passengers carried. It has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft and operates over 1,100 daily flights, connecting 70 domestic and 24 international destinations.