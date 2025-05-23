IndiGo airspace denial linked to ongoing NOTAM, not sudden refusal: IAF sources

Hours after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) claimed that IndiGo flight 6E-2142’s request to enter Pakistani airspace to avoid turbulence due to extreme weather conditions was rejected, it has been revealed that the decision was based on a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by Pakistan Civil Aviation (PCA).

Sources in the Indian Air Force stated that the PCA authorities had issued NOTAM A0220/25, which was in vogue up to 23 May midnight (2359 hrs). The NOTAM mentions “PAKISTAN AIRSPACE NOT AVBL FOR INDIAN REGISTERED ACFT AND ACFT OPERATED/OWNED OR LEASED BY INDIAN AIRLINES/OPERATORS INCLUDING MILITARY FLIGHTS.”

Advertisement

The Northern Area Control advised the IndiGo crew within the frame of the NOTAM (which is also a regular planning feature for all airlines in their route planning) to ensure the safety of the aircraft and passengers. The aircraft was immediately assisted in coordinating the route diversion by contacting Delhi Area Control and passing requisite contact frequencies of Lahore Control for overflight weather diversion request,” a source said.

Advertisement

“It was only after Lahore refused overflight clearance, the aircraft proceeded towards Srinagar, and the flight was subsequently professionally assisted till a safe landing at Srinagar airfield by giving control vectors and groundspeed readouts,” the source added.

It was also revealed that while all defence airfields have watch hours, the Amritsar airfield was still available. “Having said that, the best decision still remains with the captain,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has revised the extension on the closure of its airspace for Indian airlines by a month to 5.29 am (IST) on June 24, 2025. The fresh NOTAM issued on Friday reads, “Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights.”

Earlier, the DGCA stated that the crew of the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar on Wednesday had sought permission to enter the Pakistani airspace to avoid turbulence due to extreme weather conditions, but the request was rejected.

“The flight 6E-2142, operated by an Airbus A321 Neo and registered as VT IMD, was cruising at 36,000 feet when it encountered a violent storm near Pathankot. The aircraft was struck by hail and faced intense turbulence, causing major disruptions to its flight systems,” stated a statement issued by the DGCA.

Furthermore, as per the crew’s statement, they requested Northern Control (under IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route; however, it was not approved. “Subsequently, the crew contacted Lahore for permission to enter Pakistani airspace to avoid the weather, but that request was also refused,” the statement added.