India’s youth becoming job providers rather than job seekers: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said India is leading the world in finding solutions to global challenges by virtue of the talent and capability of its youth.

He said India’s youth has played a great role in the country’s social, economical and technological development and exhorted them to use the latest technology and innovation for betterment of the country.

Speaking at an event at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur, Birla said India is advancing on the global stage by harnessing the dual strengths of modern science and its rich spiritual heritage.

The Lok Sabha Speaker observed that India’s youth, today, is progressing towards becoming job providers rather than job seekers and IITs have played an important role in this transformation. Graduates from IITs have played an important role in strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country, reinforcing economic development, he noted.

Birla added that there is a huge demand of Indian youth, brimming with skill and innovative ideas, across the globe.

He urged that the youth of India should become active stakeholders in the country’s journey on the path of ‘Vikshit Bharat’. On the occasion, Birla inaugurated the state-of-the-art Lecture Hall Complex – II of IIT, Jodhpur, today.

The Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that the nation’s progress lies in the harmonious integration of cutting-edge technology with timeless values rooted in its spiritual traditions. This balanced approach, he noted, not only fuels innovation and development but also ensures that growth remains ethical, inclusive, and sustainable. By drawing upon both scientific knowledge and spiritual wisdom, India is charting a unique path toward holistic national advancement.