India’s Tsunami preparedness: A beacon of hope in early warning systems

Norman Cousins, an American journalist and author, once said, “History is a vast early warning system.”

This statement resonates profoundly as we reflect on the devastating tsunami of December 26, 2004, which claimed 227,898 lives across 14 countries, including India. The tragedy became a turning point, prompting the establishment of robust early warning mechanisms to mitigate future risks.

In 2005, the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (ICG/IOTWMS) was established, encompassing 27 member states bordering the Indian Ocean to address tsunami-related risks.

India took proactive steps by setting up the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Sciences (INCOIS) in Hyderabad, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

This center serves as the national authority for issuing tsunami advisories and plays a crucial role as part of the Global Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, coordinated by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO.

The ITEWC system comprises a real-time network of seismic stations, tide gauges, and a 24/7 operational tsunami warning center. These components work together to detect earthquakes, monitor tsunamis, and issue timely advisories to at-risk communities.

Remarkably, scientists can detect large undersea earthquakes in the Indian Ocean in real time and provide tsunami warnings within 10–20 minutes, benefiting not only India but also the 27 member states in the region.

“India plays a pivotal role in providing tsunami-related warnings to member states due to its technical advancement in the Indian Ocean region,” said Dr Pattabhi Rama Rao Eluri, Vice Chairman of ICG/IOTWMS, in an interview with The Statesman.

“We share real-time data with member countries and access their data to analyze risks and issue accurate warnings.”

India monitors two significant fault lines: the Sunda megathrust near Sumatra and the Makran Subduction Zone near Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in the Arabian Sea.

“Both are prone to earthquakes and potential tsunamis. “Continuous monitoring with real-time data is critical to mitigating risks,” added Dr Eluri.

The ICG/IOTWMS facilitates seamless data sharing among member countries and supports capacity-building initiatives to enhance regional preparedness. INCOIS conducts training programs and workshops to strengthen tsunami warning systems across member states.

Beyond tsunami warnings, INCOIS also provides valuable services such as forecasting potential fishing zones, storm surge alerts, ocean state forecasts, coral bleaching warnings, and algal bloom information.