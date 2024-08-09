India’s top lawyer Harish Salve to represent IOA in Vinesh Phogat’s CAS hearing today

Harish Salve, a renowned Indian lawyer, will represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing on Friday, regarding the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics.

Salve’s expertise will be crucial in addressing the legal and procedural aspects of the dispute.

Salve, former Solicitor General of India and King’s Counsel, confirmed to ANI that he has been engaged by the IOA to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The ad hoc hearing at CAS is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM Paris time (12:30 PM IST).

The CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle cases during the Olympics. This division is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, “Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don’t have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness.”

Wrestling Federation of India President, Sanjay Singh, responded by urging Phogat to reconsider her decision.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized that Phogat’s announcement seemed hasty and suggested that she should discuss her retirement with her family, the Federation, and other sports officials upon returning to India.

He highlighted her significant contributions and performance in the sport, indicating that it would be premature to make such a decision in the heat of the moment.