India’s technical textile exports to cross $10 billion by 2030: Giriraj Singh

The Central government is confident that India’s technical textile exports will cross the $10 billion target set for 2030, said Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Saturday.

He was inaugurating an international conference-cum-exhibition titled ‘Viksit Bharat- Technical Textiles for Sustainable Growth & Development’ in New Delhi.

The Union Minister emphasised the increasing consumption and importance of man-made fibres and technical textiles in all spaces of life, both at global and domestic levels.

He also launched the Compendium of the National Technical Textiles Mission and awarded confirmation certificates to 11 approved Start-Ups under NTTM.

The minister stated that the government is fully dedicated to the development of the technical textiles industry of India and has taken various steps such as the launch of the National Technical Textiles Mission, PLI Scheme for MMF Fabric, Apparel and Technical Textiles.

Highlighting the key initiatives taken under the NTTM mission, Mr Singh stated that 156 research projects have been sanctioned including the development of carbon fibres and support to start-ups in different areas of technical textiles. He underlined the potential of Meditech, especially hygiene products as a major contributor in achieving this target.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the local industry, government and stakeholders in the development of High-Performance Fibres that have huge applications in different fields, including aerospace, automobile and construction.

The minister reiterated the government’s full support to the industry to become a global leader and the largest manufacturer and market of technical textiles.

