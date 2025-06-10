‘India’s stand against terror gains global momentum’: PM hosts the delegations that highlighted country’s stance in various nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted members of the various delegations that visited various countries to highlight India’s stand against terror and its commitment to world peace, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the members of delegations briefed the prime minister about their meetings in different nations, a government source said.

Advertisement

The delegations, consisting of MPs from across party lines, former MPs, and distinguished diplomats, highlighted India’s stand against terror and the country’s commitment to world peace during their visits to various nations.

Advertisement

The government had dispatched multiple delegations of Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum to major world capitals for a diplomatic outreach to expose Pakistan’s hand in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to mobilise global support against cross-border terrorism.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations visited key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council this month.

The MPs, who led the seven delegations, included Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, Bharatiya janata Party’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Baijayant Panda, Janata Dal (United)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Nationalist Congress Party (SP)’s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

The key objective of delegations was to highlight the purpose of Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory move to combat terrorism and insurgency in the region.

The objective was also to focus on disrupting terror financing networks and enhancing intelligence-sharing as also to build partnerships with countries to combat terrorism globally.

As regards recent developments, Operation Sindoor was a rapid and precise military operation, integrating real-time intelligence and surveillance, the delegation had highlighted during their visit abroad.