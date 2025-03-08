India’s space technology no longer confined to launch of rockets: Jitendra Singh

India’s Space technology is no longer confined to the launch of rockets since the country is playing a major role in revolutionising governance by supplementing transparency, grievance redressal and citizen participation, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

In the process, there is a reduced scope of corrupt practices, more discipline in observing timelines and less of so-called red tape, he added.

Addressing the ‘Space-Tech for Good Governance’ Conclave organised by ‘The Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership’, the minister underscored the growing significance of India’s space sector as an attractive avenue, not only for startups and livelihood generation but also for transforming governance practices.

Dr. Jitendra Singh explained how space technology is playing a pivotal role in bringing ease of living for common citizens through good governance. He also showcased how India’s space capabilities have expanded far beyond rocket launches.

He revealed that space technology has now become integral to every Indian household, powering various governance services enabled by satellites from the Department of Space.

The minister highlighted several governance models enabled by space technology, including the transformative “Swamitva Yojana”.

This initiative, which leverages satellite mapping for land record management, has empowered citizens by eliminating the need for reliance on revenue officials for land record verification.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out that space technology also plays a critical role in national defence, border surveillance, and geopolitical intelligence, contributing significantly to India’s security.

The minister also emphasised space technology’s role in India’s agricultural sector—one of the major pillars of the economy—stating that it has become an invaluable force multiplier in improving decision-making, weather forecasting, communication, disaster preparedness, early warning systems, urban planning, and security.

Dr. Jitendra Singh noted that neighbouring countries increasingly depend on India’s satellite systems, further strengthening India’s position as a regional space leader.