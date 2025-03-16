India’s sincere efforts for peace with Pakistan met with hostility: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s numerous and sincere efforts to establish peace with Pakistan were met with hostility and hoped that the neighbouring country would learn from its mistakes and choose the correct path.

In a podcast with renowned AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman released on Sunday, PM Modi, with a firm and resolute tone, called out Pakistan’s long-standing role in fostering terrorism, emphasising that the world is no longer in doubt about where the roots of terror lie.

The prime minister said with deep concern that time and again, Pakistan has become the epicenter of terror, causing immense suffering not just to India but to the entire world.

Expressing disappointment over the indiscretion of the neighbouring country, he highlighted India’s numerous, sincere efforts to establish peace. From his visit to Lahore to inviting Pakistan to his swearing-in ceremony in 2014, every attempt at reconciliation was met with hostility. “The people of Pakistan deserve a future free from violence and fear and wish that Pakistan learns from its mistakes and chooses the correct path,” Modi said.

When asked which cricket team is better, Indian or Pakistani, PM Modi responded lightheartedly saying he isn’t an expert to judge but suggested that the recent match results between the two teams might provide the answer (while referring to India defeating Pakistan in ICC Champions trophy).

PM Modi, in the three-hour podcast, talked on a wide range of subjects.

On Donald Trump, he said the US president appears highly focused in his current term and has built a strong team, with whom he also had the opportunity to meet.

Speaking about the good relations between him and the US president, PM Modi said Trump’s America First approach aligns with his own philosophy of Nation First and Bharat First, fostering a natural synergy between the two leaders. It is Trump’s magnanimity to call him a tough negotiator and appreciate him on various platforms. For Trump, it is America first, and for Modi, it is always Bharat first.

The PM said on all platforms he stands firm with India’s interest on top, without intending any harm to others.

He said by keeping the nation’s interests on priority he is just fulfilling the expectation of 140 crore Indians who have bestowed this responsibility upon him.

Airing his views on India-China relations, Modi said the 21st century is the century of Asia and good relations between the two countries are not just beneficial but also important for global stability and prosperity.

He highlighted the deep cultural connection between India and China, acknowledging that differences exist, much like within a family. However, the PM emphasized that efforts are being made to ensure these differences do not escalate into disputes.

He reiterated that dialogue remains the primary approach in managing relations between the two nations.

He also noted that border conditions have normalised. The Prime Minister further said while competition between nations is natural, conflict must be avoided to maintain peace and progress.

In the podcast, PM Modi affirmed that India, the land of Buddha and Gandhi, advocates peace over conflict.

He emphasised that the world listens to India because it stands for harmony. Highlighting his good relations with Putin and Zelenskyy, PM Modi said he can urge Russia that war is not the solution while reminding Ukraine that battlefields do not bring real solutions. He clarified that India is not neutral but firmly committed to peace.

In the podcast, Modi spoke about his long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He reflected on his deep connection with the organisation, calling it his Saubhagya (privilege) to be part of this enduring legacy. The PM said he feels blessed to have received his life’s purpose and the values of selfless service from the RSS. He lauded the role RSS is playing at such a large scale globally.

He highlighted how the RSS is providing education and healthcare services on a large scale across the country and pointed out the contrast between leftist labour unions and the RSS-affiliated labour union. “Leftist unions say ‘workers of the world unite’, but the RSS labour union says ‘workers unite the world’. This reflects how the RSS instills its values in its approach,” PM Modi said.