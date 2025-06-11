India’s response in Op Sindoor was measured, non-escalatory, responsible: Kumaran

India on Wednesday shared with the international community its grave concerns about the threat posed by state sponsored terrorism in light of the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, during the ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) held in Malaysia.

Secretary (East), P Kumaran represented India at the ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) in Penang, Malaysia, the current ASEAN Chair.

Advertisement

At the meeting, Kumaran outlined that India’s response in Operation Sindoor was measured, non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

Advertisement

At the ARF SOM, activities and exchanges under ARF over the past year were reviewed and future plans and activities were discussed at the meeting. Senior officials exchanged views on regional and international developments, including important issues such as terrorism, maritime and cyber security, among others.

Kumaran also highlighted India’s active participation in the different intersessional activities of ARF, such as the 16th Inter-sessional Meeting on Maritime Security and the 16th Inter-Sessional Meeting on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament.

The Secretary (East) appreciated the role of the ASEAN-led mechanisms, and ARF and East Asia Summit (EAS) in particular, in the emerging regional architecture for promoting mutual trust and understanding in the region.

Kumaran represented India at the East Asia Summit Senior Officials’ Meeting (EAS SOM) held on Tuesday and the ASEAN Regional Forum Senior Officials’ Meeting (ARF SOM) on Wednesday in Penang, Malaysia, the current ASEAN Chair. These meetings were attended by Senior Officials of participating countries of EAS and ARF and were chaired by Dato’ Sri Amran Mohamed Zin, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kumaran, in his intervention at the EAS SOM, underlined the important role played by the leaders-led EAS platform to promote peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific; highlighted the strong convergence between the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP); expressed constructive support for the proposed outcome documents for the 20th East Asia Summit and discussed regional and international issues.

The Secretary (East) also invited EAS Participating Countries for the upcoming activities being hosted in India, including the EAS Knowledge Exchange Workshop on Energy Efficiency Policies and Programmes – Mission LiFE and Conclave of EAS Heads of Higher Education Institutions at Nalanda University.

During the visit, Kumaran held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and Singapore.