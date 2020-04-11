External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, India’s rapid response team has reached Kuwait as a follow up to the discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on dealing with coronavirus crisis.

Jaishankar took to Twitter and said, “India’s RAPID RESPONSE TEAM arrives in Kuwait. Follow up to the discussion between our two Prime Ministers on #COVID19. Underlines the special friendship between India and Kuwait.”

The move comes as response to earlier conversation of PM Modi and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Al-Sabah’s telephonic conversation on April 1, when they had decided that officials of the two countries would maintain regular contact to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation.

Both the leaders had discussed the global and domestic aspects of COVID-19 outbreak and decided that both the governments will keep regular contact during the global pandemic so that they can exchange information and explore ways to tackle the health crisis.

The PM of Kuwait during the talk, stated that the country greatly values the contributions of the large Indian community in Kuwait, and their government will ensure their safety and welfare during the Coronavirus pandemic.

PM Modi had expressed his warm thanks and appreciation for his reassurance.

Yesterday, after sending anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine believed to be effective in the treatment of COVID-19, to the needy counties like Brazil and Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India is ready to do whatever is possible to help its friends in the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

He had said that India’s partnership with Brazil was “stronger than ever in these challenging times” while responding to a comment by Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro thanking “the people of India” for allowing export of raw materials for anti-malarial drug.

PM Modi took to Twitter and replied to Bolsonaro,”Thank you President Jair Bolsonaro. The India-Brazil partnership is stronger than ever in these challenging times. India is committed to contribut(ing) to humanity’s fight against this pandemic.”

In a tweet to Israeli PM Netanyahu, PM Modi had said, “We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends. Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel,” he had said.

Netanyahu took to Twitter and posted, “Thank you, my dear friend Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait has adopted the strictest measures in the Gulf to combat the spread of coronavirus. It has recorded more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus and one death.