India’s nuke program secure & stable: Jitendra Singh

India’s nuclear power plants are among the safest in the world, with stringent safety protocols and international oversight, Union Minister Jitendra Singh assured Parliament on Thursday.

Responding to questions in the Rajya Sabha, he emphasised the rigorous safety protocols followed at every stage of nuclear plant development and operation, asserting that India’s nuclear energy program is both secure and sustainable.

Dr Jitendra Singh declared that safety is the cornerstone of India’s nuclear energy policy. “In the Department of Atomic Energy, we follow the rule of ‘safety first, production next.’ Every stage, from site selection to operational checks, is governed by stringent protocols,” he said.

He outlined the extensive inspection regimen, which includes quarterly reviews during construction, semi-annual inspections after a plant becomes operational, and a mandatory five-year license renewal process.

India’s nuclear safety framework is further bolstered by international oversight. The World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) and other global bodies periodically review India’s facilities, reinforcing their safety standards.

Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted evidence-based achievements in reducing radiation emissions, which he called a testament to the Department of Atomic Energy’s meticulous efforts. “Globally, the critical safety benchmark for radiation emissions from nuclear plants is 1,000 microsieverts. In India, our plants consistently operate well below this threshold,” he explained.

Dr Jitendra Singh said India’s nuclear plants are strategically designed to withstand natural disasters such as tsunamis and floods. He explained that facilities on the eastern coast are situated more than 1,300 kilometers from tsunami-prone zones in Indonesia, while those on the western coast, like the Tarapur plant, are positioned over 900 kilometers away from the nearest tsunami risk zone in Pakistan. In addition, plants are constructed above the highest recorded flood and sea levels to ensure safety even in extreme conditions.

He also highlighted milestones that underscore India’s emergence as a leader in nuclear energy.